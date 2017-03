Shelli Murphy

Sheli Ann Staley Murphy, 49, of Fremont, formerly of New London, died Monday, March 13, 2017 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 18 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Reverend David Mixon will officiate. According to her wishes, cremation has been accorded. A memorial has been established to help defray funeral expenses.