Sheila Matheney Announces Run For Statehouse

(MOUNT PLEASANT) – Local business owner, Sheila Matheney announced today that she will be seeking election to the Iowa House in District 84 which includes all of Henry County and portions of Washington, Jefferson, and Lee Counties.

Matheney was born and raised in Troy, Missouri, where her parents were teachers and owned a construction company. During her school years, she spent numerous weekends and summers on her grandparent’s family farm near Troy. She graduated from Buchanan High School and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Health Sciences from the University of Missouri-Columbia becoming a Licensed and Certified Speech Pathologist. She met and married Ryan Matheney from Mount Pleasant and the family moved there in 2002 after buying a business. In 2004, Matheney went back to school and earned her Long-Term Care Administrators Degree from DMACC. Today, the Matheney’s own and operate Arbor Court, The Willows, and Arbor Village, a retirement community with 62 Skilled Nursing Facility beds, 12 Assisted Living apartments, and 52 Independent Living duplexes. They continue to invest in the community. Recently, their Arbor Village South campus added 19 Assisted Living apartments, known as Silver Palms, set to open in May. Also, they are currently under construction for 24 new apartments located in Linden Heights, known as Heather Branch Estates, to help meet the workforce housing shortage in the district. The businesses employ more than 85 people.

As a local business owner, Matheney will bring real world experience to the Legislature regarding the challenges facing Iowa employers.

“Simply put, the burdens faced by our small town businesses are numerous and heavy,” said Matheney. “Our rural communities depend upon these businesses for jobs, services, and to keep these communities thriving. We must do more to ease the struggles they face, the taxes they pay, and the hoops they must jump through if we want to see our small towns flourish.” Matheney also stated, “With my experience and knowledge in healthcare, I expect to be instrumental in helping to solve the numerous healthcare related issues.”

Matheney and her husband, Ryan have been married for 22 years. The couple has two children, Jordan, 18 and Nick,13.