Sharri L. Fillinger

Sharri L. Fillinger, 48, of Lockridge passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at the Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lockridge Baptist Church in Lockridge with Rev. Earl Swigart and Rev. LuAnn Benge officiating. Friends may call on Friday after 2 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Following the services cremation will be accorded and private family burial will be in the Lockridge Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Lockridge Baptist Church, HCI Care Services and to the Fellowship Cup in her memory.

