Sharon Sue Nicholson

Sharon Sue Nicholson, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A memorial funeral service for Sharon will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 23rd at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N Main St., Mount Pleasant. Pastor Matt Reno of the Calvary Baptist Church will officiate. The family will greet friends at a reception following the memorial service at the funeral home.

Those considering an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers may direct memorials to the national Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Iowa Chapter or the Racine Lutheran High School. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Sharon, aka “Shar-bear” was born September 18, 2963 in Burlington, IA. She was the daughter of James E. and Sharon K. (Gapen) Nicholson. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1981.

Always a people person, Sharri worked customer service jobs until retiring. She had a love of reading and cherished her book collection. Music was always playing somewhere in the house while growing up. She was considered a “Musical Time Machine”. Everyone always wanted Shar-bear on their team in a trivia match. She was a fierce opponent in cribbage games with her dad. She was fortunate to have and hold the hearts of many.

Those thankful for sharing in Shar-bear’s life include her father and step mother, James and Wanda Nicholson of Blowing Rock, NC; her mother, Sharon Tashoff of Burlington, IA; 2 sisters & their spouses – Tina & Rick Moriarity of Racine, WI and Trish & Ken Alexander of Rochester, MN; 2 step sisters – Cissie Eagles Scott and her husband Damon and Amy Eagles, all of Blowing Rock, NC, and her nieces and nephews – Rachael and Braiden Moriarity and Christopher, Timothy and Elizabeth Alexander.

A brother in infancy – Bobby Lee Nicholson, precedes in death.