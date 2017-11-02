Sharon Marie Frazer

Sharon Marie Frazer, 57, of Donnellson, Iowa passed away at 9:21 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Born September 3, 1960 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Lyle and Elaine (Thompson) Haigh.

Survivors include her three children: Ian Frazer of Miami, Florida, Camille Frazer of Phoenix, Arizona and Grant Frazer of St. Paul, Minnesota; her parents: Lyle and Elaine Haigh of West Point, Iowa; two brothers: Norman (Kim) Haigh of Burlington, Iowa and Steve (Jill) Haigh of Ottumwa, Iowa; one sister: Clarice (Mike) Hutchens of St. Louis, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and twin brothers in infancy.

Sharon was a 1979 Graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. She graduated in 1983 from Iowa Wesleyan College with her degree in Education and Psychology she later received a Special Education Degree at Culver Stockton College. She worked as a special education teacher. Sharon enjoyed gardening, crafts, reading, cooking, praying, hosting holiday parties and music. She was always very supportive of her children. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa with Reverend Bob Molsberry officiating.

Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in St. Paul, Iowa. A memorial has been established in her memory. Schmitz Funeral Home Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

