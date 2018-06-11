Sharon Kay Elliott,

Sharon Kay Elliott, 73, of Bonaparte, Iowa passed away on June 8, 2018 at her home in Bonaparte. She was born May 20, 1945 in Bonaparte, Iowa to William Alvin and Edith Myrtle (Robbins) Lewis. She married Dean Elliott on May 31, 1963 in Bonaparte, Iowa. Sharon worked for Riverside Plastics for fourteen years and then for Nypro Plastics.

Funeral Services for Sharon will be held 10:30 a.m, Tuesday, June 12th at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 11th at the funeral home. Burial will take place 3:00 p.m., Wednesday June 13th at the Bonaparte Cemetery.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, putting together puzzles and playing games. She really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

She is survived by her husband Dean of Bonaparte, Iowa; two daughters, Kris (Ted McCarrel) Bertelli of Morning Sun, Iowa and Brenda (Edward)Sammons of Rome, Iowa; a sister, Gerry (Tim) Roller of Knoxville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Colin, Lane, Brock, Tyler, Cameron, Clayton, Danielle and Breanna and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Butch Lewis and a sister, Billie Tobrea.

A memorial has been established to First Baptist Church in Kahoka, Missouri.