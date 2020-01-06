Sharon K. Tashoff

Sharon K. Tashoff, 75, of Burlington, died Friday, December 27 at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.

Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, January 11 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM with the Reverend David Plooster officiating.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Rochester Area Foundation for the Resounding Voices project.

Sharon was born January 4, 1944 in New London. She was the daughter of Dean and Bertha (Mitts) Gapen. A longtime homemaker, she received her LPN certification and worked at nursing homes after her children were older. She was an avid reader and loved to garden.

Those thankful for sharing in Sharon’s life include 2 daughters and their husbands – Katrina and Rick Moriarity of Racine, WI and Patricia and Ken Alexander of Rochester, MN; 2 sisters and their husbands – Norma & Mike Boney and Betty and Gary Sumpter all of Burlington, and 5 grandchildren – Rachel & Braiden Moriarity and Christopher, Timothy and Elizabeth Alexander, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Sharon is preceded in death by 2 children – Sharri and Bobby Nicholson, 3 brothers – Clifford, Bob and Roger Gapen and a sister, JoAnn Dunn.