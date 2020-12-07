Sharon E. Sander

Sharon E. Sander, 70, of rural Farmington, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

She was born on April 15, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa ,the daughter of Richard and Grace (Ericson) Thompson. On August 31, 1975, she married John Sander at the Sharon Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her husband: John; two daughters: Paula (Jeff) Ellis and Lori Sander; three grandchildren: Josh Ellis, Parker Ellis and Lily Gadau; three sisters: Charlotte (Dave) Spiekermeier of West Point, Iowa, Audrey Diane of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Janet (Gary) Horstman of Denmark, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother: Dean.

Sharon was a member of the West Point Presbyterian Church where she served as Elder. In the past she was a Bible School and Sunday School Teacher at the Sharon Presbyterian Church. She was a 1968 graduate of Central Lee Schools. She worked as a Home Health Aid. Sharon was her grandchildren’s biggest fan in no matter what activity they were participating. On the family farm she was known as the owner and operator of the Country Café. She loved cooking, cake decorating and helping people.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will not be present.

A private Family Graveside Service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Primrose Cemetery near Primrose with Pastor Larry Shipley officiating.

A memorial has been established in her memory and can be mailed to the Schmitz Funeral Home at: P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.