SHAKESPEARE FILM FESTIVAL

The Shakespeare Club of Burlington, as part of its 125th anniversary celebration, and in cooperation with the Capitol Theater, Burlington, IA, is sponsoring “Will Watch,” a free, three-day, Shakespeare film festival, featuring different cinematic interpretations of the Bard’s iconic plays . Thurs, Aug. 3 will be Shakespeare in Love and Much Ado About Nothing. Fri., Aug. 4, will feature Taming of the Shrew and Ten Things I Hate About You, and Sat., Aug. 5 will have Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story. All of there double features begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol,and there is no cost to the public, although donations will be accepted. For more information go to the Capitol Theater’s web site or Facebook page, or call 752-4688.