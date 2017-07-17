SHAKESPEARE FILM FESTIVALWritten by Theresa Rose on July 17, 2017
The Shakespeare Club of Burlington, as part of its 125th anniversary celebration, and in cooperation with the Capitol Theater, Burlington, IA, is sponsoring “Will Watch,” a free, three-day, Shakespeare film festival, featuring different cinematic interpretations of the Bard’s iconic plays . Thurs, Aug. 3 will be Shakespeare in Love and Much Ado About Nothing. Fri., Aug. 4, will feature Taming of the Shrew and Ten Things I Hate About You, and Sat., Aug. 5 will have Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story. All of there double features begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol,and there is no cost to the public, although donations will be accepted. For more information go to the Capitol Theater’s web site or Facebook page, or call 752-4688.