In March 2016, Special Agents with the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) began an investigation of an alleged sexual assault involving Donald Dean Herr II of Sigourney, Iowa. A complaint was made by a female resident of Keokuk County stating she had been sexually assaulted by Herr in March of 2016.

On August 4, 2017, the District Court of Iowa, Keokuk County found there was probable cause for an arrest warrant to be issued for Donald Dean Herr II. Said warrant was for one (1) count of Sexual Abuse-Second Degree under State Criminal Code 709.3(1)(a), a Class B Felony.

On August 4, 2017, at approximately 10:20 AM, Herr was placed under arrest, without incident, by DCI agents and troopers of the Iowa State Patrol. Herr was transported to the Washington County Jail. If convicted, said offense is punishable by up to twenty five (25) years in prison.