Sex Offender Arrested for Failing to Register With Henry County Sheriff’s Office

On September 18, 2017, a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted a High Risk Unit Probation/Parole Officer with attempting to locate a subject who was possibly violating his probation. Officers located Richard Leroy Parker Junior at a rural residence near Salem, Iowa. It was found that Richard was living and working in Henry County. Richard is required to register with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with this information due to he being a registered sex offender. Richard failed to do so. Richard was arrested and charged with two counts of sex offender registration violations and for probation violation.