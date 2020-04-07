Sewer Repair Work Started on South White

Kinney & Sons are going to start exposing Utilities along the East Side of White St. between Clay Street and Washington Street in Mount Pleasant today. White St. will not be entirely closed today to traffic. They do ask that drivers try to avoid S. White from the Casey’s East driveway to Clay Street if at all possible. This work could take the rest of this week weather permitting. Henry County Health Center employees and patients should to try to avoid this block of South White. South White Street will remain open from Clay going south to Yocum Lane. Once the sewer repair is completed the concrete surface will need to be replaced.