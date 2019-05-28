Thunderstorms Continue With Heavy Rains and Flash Flooding

The KILJ listening area continues to experience thunderstorms bringing heavy rains that are causing flash flooding. Creeks are over flowing their banks and low areas are flooding in Mount Pleasant including some streets. The National Weather Service expects severe thunderstorms to continue until midnight, Tuesday, June 28. Please do not drive thru flooded areas or places where water is over the road. KILJ had reports earlier about 6 pm that some vehicle were stranded in flooded low areas