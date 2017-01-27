Several Reports from the Henry County Law Center

During the month of January, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaint of scammers calling citizens within Henry County using local numbers. Scammers attempt to get bank information and identity information from individuals by saying you have won a free stay at a Marriott Hotel. The scammers are masking their numbers with local numbers. The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be aware of potential scams and to protect sensitive information.

On January 25th, 2017, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a deer. Deputies were called to the 1700-grid of Oakland Mills Road to investigate the collision. It was determined that Rachel Enright, 26, of Lockridge, was driving a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Oakland Mills Road when a deer stepped into the traveled portion of the roadway. The cost to repair the disabling damage was estimated at $4000.

On January 25th, 2017, at approximately 7:21 p.m. Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to mile marker 242 of west bound Highway 34 for a two motor vehicle collision. Deputies arrived and determined a 1999 Dodge Dakota driven by Joseph Keagle, 53 of Mount Pleasant, was rear ended by a 2001 Infinity driven by Danny Moyers, 52 of Burlington. Mr. Moyers was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle, a simple misdemeanor. Damages to the Infinity were estimated at $8000 and damaged to the Dakota were estimated at $2000

On January 26th, 2017, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Publisher Clearing House scam. An investigation determined that unknown individuals will place telephone calls stating that a subject has won money. The caller will then request a money gram be sent to a predetermined location before winnings can be collected. This call was determined to be a scam as Publishers Clearing House will not ask for money in order for winnings to be collected. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens of the potential for scams. Always be weary and informed.

On January 26, 2017, at approximately 10:22 p.m., Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Ford Escort at the intersection of Jackson Street and Monroe Street in Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation of the traffic offense, it was determined that the driver Justin Olson, 21 of Mount Pleasant, was operating a motor vehicle without insurance and on a suspended license. Mr. Olson was cited for Failure to Prove Security Against Liability, a simple misdemeanor, and Driving Under Suspension, a simple misdemeanor.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***