Several Arrested

On 8/21/17, the Mt Pleasant received a burglary report at the Old County Home, now JLG Properties, located on S Iris St in Mt Pleasant, IA. The investigation revealed that several suspects entered the property on several occasions and stole, metals and tools which were subsequently located at Grandinettis’ Metals. Police were provided the identity’s of some of the suspects from Grandinetti’s and officers spoke with those subjects.

As a result of the investigation, the following people are being charged with Burglary 3Rd, a Class D Felony.

Jimmy Glover age 46 of New London

Michelle Haynes age 30 of New London

Marsha Haynes age 30 of New London

Jamie Dorsey age 25 of New London

Brice Bowman age 19 of Mt Pleasant

Shayla Anderson age 18 of New London

Vashon Durant age 39 of Mt Pleasant

All were arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail on 8/22/17. Durant is currently in custody elsewhere.

The Mt Pleasant Police were assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New London PD, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Grandinettis’ Metals.

Mt Pleasant Police continues to urge citizens to call in any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies.