September Weather Data

September’s weather was warmer than normal during the day and cooler than normal at night, and our rain total was a quarter of an inch below normal. We averaged 82 degrees for a daytime high 5 degrees above average. The hottest day was 94 degrees on the 21st. The average low temperature was 52 degrees, 2 degrees below normal. The coolest reading was 41 degrees on September 28th. The average precipitation for the 9th month of the year is 4.28”, we received 4” at the KILJ studios.