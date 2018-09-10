September 7 Accident Details

On September 7, 2018, at 10:58PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle had drove off into a ditch near the intersection of 210th Street and Iowa Avenue north of Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

After an investigation, it was found that Debra Gerkits of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, had lost control of her vehicle and drove it into the eastside ditch of Iowa Avenue. It was found that Debra had been drinking alcohol prior to driving her vehicle on this night. After performing Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, it was determined Debra had been driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Debra was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where she was charged with Operating While Under the Influence Second Offense. This charge is an Aggravated Misdemeanor.