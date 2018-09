Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting Date Monday, September 24, 2018 6:00 PM High School Media Center Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641 1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Presentation on Trauma Informed Care and Adverse Childhood Experience (ACEs) – Brian

Christofferson, Four Oaks Family Services

5. Facilities Lease Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University Update

6. Adjournment