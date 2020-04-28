Semi Rollover

On April 25, 2020, at approximately 3:14AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a semi rollover near the intersection of 140th Street and U.S. Highway 218.

After an investigation, it was found that a semi pulling a livestock trailer, which had a full load of pigs, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 218. The driver, Jeffrey Thom Walker of Oelwein, Iowa, fell asleep while traveling southbound. The semi entered the median side of the roadway. Walker woke up and realized the semi was driving in the median. Walker attempted to correct this action by re-entering the highway. After attempting to re-enter the highway, the semi caught the lip/edge of the pavement causing the semi and trailer to roll. After the semi and trailer rolled, they detached from one another. The semi-tractor slid across both southbound lanes of traffic and came to rest in the westside ditch. The trailer came to rest in the median portion of the roadway.

Jeffrey Walker was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Agencies who assisted with the semi rollover were Wayland, Olds, and Winfield first responders, and Henry County Ambulance. Walker was transported to Henry County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank local area farmers and other members of the public for assisting with the containment and removal of the pigs from the roadway and trailer.