Semi Roll Over

On November 4 at approximately 11:03PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a semi rollover in the 2100 Grid of U.S. Highway 218 near Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

After an investigation, it was found that the driver, Ronald Paul Brown (58 years of age) of Keswick, Iowa, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 218. Ronald was driving a 2009 Freightliner hauling a trailer load of turkeys when he drove the vehicle off onto the eastside shoulder of the roadway. Ronald took evasive action, in an attempt to gain control of the semi, but lost control while doing so. This caused the tractor/trailer to roll over.

As a result of this traffic crash, Ronald was given a citation for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Agencies who assisted with this incident were the Mount Pleasant Police Department, New London Police Department, Mount Pleasant Fire & Rescue, Henry County Paramedics, and the Iowa Department of Transportation Maintenance.