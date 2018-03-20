SEISO PRESENTS SPRING CLASSICAL CONCERT

SEISO PRESENTS SPRING CLASSICAL CONCERT: MUSIQUE FRANÇAISE FEATURING THE SOUTHEAST IOWA SYMPHONY CHORUS WITH NEW SUNDAY CONCERT TIMES.

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Robert McConnell, will conclude their 67th Season by featuring the magical and dynamic music of France. Opening the concert will be Saint-Saëns’ sobering and powerful Requiem featuring vocal soloists Dr. Christine Bergan (Ottumwa), Emily Wheeler (Iowa City), Dr. Dennis Willhoit (Ottumwa), and Ben Ross (Iowa City) in addition to the Southeast Iowa Symphony Chorus under the direction of Blair Buffington. Following intermission will be Debussy’s exciting and colorful impressions of Spain in Ibéria from Images pour orchestra and concluding the concert is Ravel’s rousing and intoxicating love story Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2. The first concert will be held Saturday, March 24th, 7:30 PM at the Capitol Theater in Burlington. Two additional performances will be given Sunday, March 25th, 2:00 PM at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa and 6:30 PM at the Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant. Please note the new starting times of the two Sunday concerts.

Admission to the spring concerts in Burlington, Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant is by season ticket or by single tickets which may be purchased at the door or on our website www.seiso.us. Adult tickets are $15 and kids/student tickets (aged 0-22) are free. There is no reserved seating.

Make the most of your concert experience by attending the ‘Prelude.’ Music Director Robert McConnell will be on hand 45 minutes before performances in Burlington, Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant to talk about the music with his unique insight and wit. ‘Prelude’ is supported in part through a grant from the Charles W. Rand Memorial Lecture Fund in Burlington and is offered free of charge to all audience members.

The Burlington Friends of SEISO will host a post-concert reception at the Art Center of Burlington immediately following the Saturday night concert in Burlington. It is open to everyone and donations will be accepted.

If you have questions, please contact the SEISO office at 319.385.6352 or email seiso@iw.edu. More information is available on the SEISO web site at www.seiso.us.

Public Service Announcement:

