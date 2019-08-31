SEISO POPS CONCERT “LATIN MOVES’ FEATURES STEINWAY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST BK DAVIS

Mark your calendars now for the 2019 Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra Pops Concerts –Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 7:30 PM at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center and Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Burlington’s Capitol Theater.

Joining the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra for their 2019 Pops Concerts “Latin Moves” will be Davenport, Iowa native BK Davis who is the first African-American Steinway International Artist from Iowa. In what will surely be an entertaining and virtuosic performance Mr. Davis will both play the piano and sing in Spanish and English for this concert of Latin jazz. He will perform with the orchestra on songs including Mango Juice, Summer Samba, Besame Mucho, and Girl from Ipanema. The orchestra will perform pieces including Mancini’s Lightly Latin, Marquez’ Danzon No. 2, and selections from Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 1 including the Torreador Song featuring bass soloist Conor Broaders from Iowa City.

The Pops concert can be enjoyed one of two ways. First, concert and dinner. Second, concert only. In Ottumwa, the dinner begins at 5:30 PM, and the concert at 7:30 PM. In Burlington the dinner begins at 4:45 PM and the concert at 6:00 PM.

Tickets for the dinner and concert are $50 in Burlington and $55 in Ottumwa. Adult tickets for the concert only are $20 in both locations. Students and children are free. Concert-only tickets can be purchased on our website, www.seiso.us, or at the door. To make dinner reservations in Burlington, RSVP by September 9th to Sydney Gerst at 319.759.6915. To make dinner reservations in Ottumwa, RSVP by September 9th to Christine Bergan at 319.530.7469.

In Burlington there will be a raffle drawing for six tickets to the 2019 Iowa Latino Heritage Festival in Des Moines and a one night stay for two people at the Des Lux Hotel in Des Moines. Raffle tickets are only $25 each. The drawing will be at the concert on September 15th but you do not need to be present to win. You can purchase your raffle tickets at the concert, from any SEISO Burlington board member, or from Rodney Botts at 319.208.1446.

If you have questions, please contact the SEISO Office at 601 North Main, Mt. Pleasant 52641 or email seiso@iw.edu.