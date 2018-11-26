SEISO Hollydaze Concert

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of holiday classics on Saturday, December 8, 2018 during its fifth annual Hollydaze concert under the direction of Robert McConnell, music director and conductor.

Music featured will be holiday selections made famous by Chip Davis’ Mannheim Steamroller including Deck the Halls, music from the films Home Alone and Frozen, Prokofiev’s Lieutenant Kijé Suite, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and numerous Christmas carols. The Southeast Iowa Regional Chorus will join us on two John Rutter pieces Donkey Carol and Christmas Lullaby, and Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas. Santa Claus might just stop by also!

The concert is free and underwritten by Great River Health Systems with additional support from Henry County Health Center. Concert goers will have an opportunity to provide additional support for the orchestra during a freewill offering.

The concert will be presented in the festive décor of Chapel Auditorium on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Further information about Hollydaze Concert can be found at www.seiso.us or writing to seiso@iw.edu.