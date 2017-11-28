SEISO HollyDays POPS Concert

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of holiday classics on Saturday, December 9, 2017 during its annual HollyDays concert under the direction of Robert McConnell, music director and conductor.

This is the fourth year for our HollyDays POPS Concert. The concert is free and underwritten by Great River Health Systems with additional support from Henry County Health Center. Concert goers will have an opportunity to provide additional support for the orchestra during a freewill offering.

Music featured will be holiday selections made famous by Chip Davis’ Mannheim Steamroller including Deck the Halls, Three Holiday Songs from Home Alone, Polar Express, Prokofiev’s Winter Bonfire, and numerous Christmas carols. A visit from the Southeast Iowa Regional Chorus and Santa Claus will highlight the concert as well.

The concert will be presented in the festive décor of Chapel Auditorium on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Further information about HollyDays POPS can be found at www.seiso.us, by calling 319-385-6352, or writing to seiso@iw.edu.

# #