SEISO Chamber Orchestra Holiday Concerts

The SEISO Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Robert McConnell, has three fast-approaching holiday concerts. Be sure to not miss out on these fantastic opportunities. Admission is free to all three concerts with donations gladly accepted. SEISO Holiday Chamber Concert Sunday, December 2nd. 2 PM. St. Peter & Paul Church. Harper, IA For directions please visit their website: www.clearcreekheritageassociation.org The SEISO Chamber Orchestra will be performing a wide range of holiday music including Greensleeves, Purcell’s Trumpet Sonata in D featuring Don Hughes of Washington, Vivaldi’s Flute Concerto in G featuring Karen Aoki of Fairfield, Gesu Bambino, Let It Snow, Diagon Alley from Harry Potter featuring Charlene King of Ottumwa and more. They will be joined by the Iowa Wesleyan Choir and Mt. Pleasant Chorale for Charpentier’s Magnificat and Eric Whitacre’s Glow. Arise, Shine! A Service of Lessons & Carols Saturday, December 1st. 4 PM. Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. Fairfield, IA www.fairfieldacc.com Sunday, December 2nd. 7 PM. Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel. Mt. Pleasant, IA www.iw.edu This beautiful Lessons & Carols service led by Blair Buffington features the Iowa Wesleyan Choir, Mt. Pleasant Chorale, and the SEISO Chamber Orchestra on Gesu Bambino, Telemann’s Tafel Musik, and Charpentier’s Magnificat.