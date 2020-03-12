SEISO CELEBRATING WOMEN COMPOSERS IN SECOND MASTERWORKS SERIES CONCERT

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of maestro Robert McConnell, will continue to champion women composers in their second Masterworks Series concert: “Fantasies”. SEISO’s 69th season is dedicated to women in music on the centenary of the ratification and passing of the 19th amendment. The first half of the concert will consist of Alice Mary Smith’s Symphony in A Minor, Bernhard Molique’s Andante from Flute Concerto in D Minor featuring our 2019 Marilyn Minford McCoid Young Artist Winner Ryan McLerran from New London, and Lili Boulanger’s D’un soir triste. The second half of the program will feature the Southeast Iowa Symphony Chorus and begins with Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy in C Minor under the direction of guest conductor Blair Buffington (Iowa Wesleyan) and featuring piano soloist Joel Brown (Iowa Wesleyan) and vocal soloists Christine Bergan (Indian Hills & OACC), Donna DeBose (Iowa Wesleyan), Lisa Blake (Culver Stockton), Dennis Willhoit (Ottumwa), Joshua Morey (Mt. Pleasant), and Jeffrey Seppala (Truman State). The second half continues with Ethel Smyth’s call to arms The March of the Women, and finishes with Janika Vandervelde’s Polyhymnia.

The first concert will be held Saturday, March 21st, 7:30 PM at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. Two additional performances will be given Sunday, March 22nd, 2:00 PM at the Capitol Theater in Burlington and 6:30 PM at the Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium, Mt. Pleasant.

Admission to the Masterworks Series concerts in Burlington, Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant is by season ticket or by single-concert tickets which may be purchased at the door or on our website www.seiso.us. Single-concert adult tickets are $20. Children/student tickets (aged 0-22) are free. There is no reserved seating.

Make the most of your concert experience by attending the ‘Prelude.’ Music Director Robert McConnell will be on hand 45 minutes before each performance to talk about the programmed music in depth. ‘Prelude’ is supported through a grant from the Charles W. Rand Memorial Lecture Fund in Burlington and is offered free of charge to all audience members.

The Burlington Friends of SEISO will be hosting a free brunch from 11:30 to 1:00 on Saturday, March 21st in the Capitol Annex prior to the ‘Prelude’ talk with conductor Robert McConnell.

If you have questions, please contact the SEISO Office at 601 North Main, Mt. Pleasant 52641 or email seiso@iw.edu. More information is available on the SEISO web site at www.seiso.us.

