SEISC Busy Again in Baseball, Softball Tonight

SEISC Busy Again in Baseball, Softball TonightWritten by Nathan Bloechl on June 16, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — The Southeast Iowa Superconference has another loaded Tuesday slate in baseball and softball tonight.
Here’s the full schedule of games this evening:
Baseball:
- Mediapolis (1-0) at Winfield-Mount Union — 6:00 p.m.
- New London (1-0) at Cardinal — 7:00 p.m.
- Pekin at Wapello — 7:00 p.m.
- Van Buren at West Burlington — 7:00 p.m.
Softball:
- Central Lee at Holy Trinity — 7:00 p.m.
- Winfield-Mount Union at Mediapolis — 7:00 p.m.
- Cardinal at New London — 7:00 p.m.
- Wapello at Pekin — 7:00 p.m.
- WB/ND at Van Buren County — 7:00 p.m.
And a bonus, 7th Grade New London baseball and the debut of Coach Nathan Bloechl at New London at 5:30 p.m. against Denmark.