SEISC Announces All-Conference Softball Lists

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their 2020 All-Conference and several area names received recognition.

Beginning with the Players of the Year, the North Division POY was Louisa-Muscatine senior pitcher Hailey Sanders.

Sanders excelled in the circle, working 95 innings this year to the tune of 0.81 ERA with 149 strikeouts.

The Northern Iowa recruit is 14-2 on the season.

The South Division POY was West Burlington-Notre Dame pitcher Lauren Summers, who was dynamite for the Falcons this season.

Here’s a look at the area players on the First Team for the North Division:

P Madie Anderson, JR, Winfield-Mount Union

C Morgan Stecher, 8th, Louisa-Muscatine

IF Kylie Sanders, JR, Louisa-Muscatine

IF Brynn Jeamby, SOPH, Louisa-Muscatine

OF McKenna Hoenadel, SOPH, Louisa-Muscatine

UT Aliyah Lolling, JR, Wapello

And First Teamers for the South Division:

P Sophie Turner, SOPH, Central Lee

C Layney Loyd, SR, New London

C Brooke Mueller, FR, Holy Trinity

IF Ashlyn McSorley, SOPH, New London

OF Meghan Hopp, SOPH, Central Lee

OF Kara Krieger, SR, New London

UT Carlea Beckman, FR, Danville

Second Team North Division:

C Toni Bohlen, JR, Wapello

C Anna Anderson, FR, Winfield-Mount Union

IF Mallory Mashek, JR, Louisa-Muscatine

IF Sammy Ewart, JR, Wapello

IF Mackenzie Springsteen, SR, Mediapolis

OF Morgan Richenberger, SOPH, Wapello

OF Mae Cox, JR, Louisa-Muscatine

UT Carlee Sloan, SOPH, Winfield-Mount Union

UT Jayde Eberhardt, SOPH, Mediapolis

Second Team South Division: