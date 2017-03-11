SEI Orchestra Presents Sensational Spring Concerts

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Robert McConnell, will conclude its 66th season with powerful and exciting concerts with the music of artist in residence Robert Tindle. SEISO will perform Tindle’s exciting composition “Bells” as well as Stravinsky’s immortal “Suite from the Firebird” and Suk’s “Scherzo Fantastique.” The first concert will be held Saturday, March 18, 7:30 PM in Burlington’s Capitol Theater. Two additional performances will be given Sunday, March 19, 2017: 3:00 PM in Indian Hills Community College St. John Auditorium in Ottumwa and 7:30 PM in the Iowa Wesleyan University chapel auditorium, Mt. Pleasant.

Robert Tindle, age 20, is the son of a band director, and the oldest of six boys. Coming from a musical family, Robert took to arranging and composing music at an early age, quickly garnering recognition for his work for concert band, orchestra, and brass. He is a four-time winner of the Young Composers Challenge and a winner of the Florida Bandmasters Association’s Henry Fillmore Composition Contest, as well as the winner of the first annual Fredericksburg Brass Institute’s Composition Contest. His works have been played by the Marin, Akron, and Southeast Iowa Symphonies, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, the Virginia Grand Military Band, the military bands of Peru, the University of Miami Brass Choir, and the Fredericksburg Brass Institute ensembles, as well as many amateur bands and orchestras. Robert currently studies composition with Dr. Lansing McLoskey and Dr. Charles Mason at the University of Miami, and has previously studied with UM Professor Emeritus Dr. Dennis Kam and composer Robert Longfield, who first inspired himt to pursue a career in composition. Robert also studies conducting with Gary Green, and has conducted premieres and performances of many of his works. In addition, he is an accomplished pianist and an active accompanist, playing for his church, school, and many other events.

Admission to the spring concert series in Burlington, Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant is by season ticket or single tickets may be purchased at the door. Adult tickets are $15 and student tickets are $10. Children aged 12 and under are free of charge. There is no reserved seating. The performance in Burlington will be followed immediately by a special reception in the Burlington Art Center (301 Jefferson). The reception, “Encore,” is a fund raiser for the orchestra, and donations of $20 or more will be accepted at the door.

Make the most of your concert experience by attending the ‘Prelude.’ Music Director Robert McConnell will be on hand 45 minutes before performances in Burlington, Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant to talk about the music and the orchestra’s guest artist Robert Tindle. ‘Prelude’ is supported through a grant from the Charles W. Rand Memorial Lecture Fund in Burlington and is offered free of charge to all audience members.

If you have questions, please contact the SEISO Office at 601 North Main, Mt. Pleasant 52641, call 319-385-6352 or send E-mail messages to seiso@iw.edu. More information, along with program notes are available on the SEISO web site at www.seiso.us