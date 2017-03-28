SEI Chamber Orchestra presents Two Concerts this Weekend

The Southeast Iowa Symphony (SEISO) Chamber Orchestra will present two chamber concerts this weekend. The first will be Saturday evening, April 1, 2017, near Harper, Iowa at 5:00 PM in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church/Clear Creek Heritage Center (directions at the end of this article). Admission is a free-will donation.

The second performance will be held Sunday, April 2 at 3:00 PM in the Sondheim Center, Fairfield, Iowa as part of the Chamber Music Spotlight Series. This is a partnership with the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center and the Fairfield Concert Association. General admission tickets for the Southeast Iowa Symphony Chamber Orchestra in Fairfield are $15 for adults and free for youth and students. Tickets are available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 or online, www.FairfieldACC.com. Fairfield Concert Association members are admitted to the concert free with proof of membership.

The variety of music the group performs surprises audiences The music ranges from classical to folk to more modern jazz and popular works. Many members are featured as soloists within each performance.

The instrumental makeup of the Chamber Orchestra changes some depending on the repertoire but is usually a dozen players split between strings, winds and a keyboard player with occasional vocal soloists. The group is under the direction of Robert McConnell, Music Director of the SEISO and also an oboe performer with the Chamber Ensemble.

McConnell has conducted both the Southeast Iowa Symphony and the Southeast Iowa Band for over 25 years. He holds a Bachelor of Music Education from Truman State University and a Master of Arts degree from Temple University in Philadelphia.

Directions to Clear Creek Church. (GPS does not work) Look for signs to St. Peter and Paul church several miles west or south of the turn to Keota. From Hwy. 92 (west of Keota) turn south on 300th. Go to second road on the left. This is 240th and becomes 242nd and follow to the church. From W15 (south of Keota) turn west at 245, follow this to the right at 320th and then take the first left to 242nd and follow to the church.