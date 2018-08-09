Seedling Catalogs Available at the Extension Office

Between the Emerald Ash Borer and other tree issues many people in the area are losing old, big, beautiful trees. Many property owners will want to replant, but they don’t know where to start or what to plant. The Henry County Extension and Outreach office just received Seedling Catalogs from the State Forest Nursery. The nursey’s goal is to provide low cost, native seedlings to help make tree planting successful and affordable. The catalog lists all the native Iowa Hardwoods and their statics. It also has a list of all the district foresters and tips on how to plant the trees. It is a great resource that many people don’t know exists. The catalogs are available at the Extension Office Monday thru Thursday 8:00 am -4:30 pm and Friday from 8:00 am – Noon. If there are any questions please call the Extension office at 319-385-8126.