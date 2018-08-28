Sections of South Main Open

Tuesday the striping got done before the rain so now all of South Main Street is open from Washington Street to Green Street to all traffic.

South Main remains closed from 704 S. Main to the North return of Webster.

South Main is open to all traffic from South Street to Langdon.

South Main from Langdon north to 704 South Main is open to local traffic only.

Green Street to the north return of Webster is open to local traffic only.