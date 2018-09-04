Secretary Pate encourages Iowans to participate in National Voter Registration Month

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encourages all eligible Iowans to register to vote or update their information as National Voter Registration Month begins. The nation’s Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 to encourage voter participation and increase awareness of state requirements and deadlines for voting.

“Registering to vote and participating in elections is the best way to make your voice heard. I want all eligible Iowans to be a voter,” Secretary Pate said. “We are one of the top six states in the country for voter registration and voter participation. My goal is for us to be number one.”

It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa. Numerous options are available, including online voter registration, through the mail, at various government agency offices, at a voter registration drive, at military recruiting centers, and at the polls on Election Day.

“Making sure your voter information is up-to-date is vital as well, especially if you have moved since the last time you voted,” Secretary Pate added.

Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, and more than 250,000 Iowans have registered for the first time in the state since January 1, 2015. For more information, visit sos.iowa.gov/registertovote.