Second Comment Investigated

Following another incident regarding a remark overhead threatening the safety of the Mt. Pleasant Middle School, Supt. John Henriksen posted a letter on the district website addressed to parents. After reassuring parents there is no danger, Supt Henriksen took the opportunity to emphasize that any threat will be taken seriously and disciplinary action will be taken. He also urges parents to talk to their students about the seriousness of comments threatening the schools and the possible consequences….even if the comment is meant as a joke. The letter follows:

Letter to Mount Pleasant Community School District Families****

Thursday, May 24, 2018

4:15pm

For the second time in four days, Mount Pleasant Middle School officials were notified of a remark considered a possible threat to the safety of the school. At approximately 8:45am on the morning of Thursday, May 24, a student reported to school administration that a fellow student made a statement threatening the school. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was contacted immediately, and an investigation ensued. Upon identification and investigation of the individual, the individual admitted to the statement and said it was meant to be a joke. The Police Department’s investigation included notification and interview of the student, the student’s parents and a subsequent search of the residence. No items of concern were found, including no firearms. The individual was removed from school and criminal charges are pending. The School District will continue to work with local law enforcement officials and legal counsel to determine appropriate disciplinary action.

Parents – Please take time to speak to your children about the serious nature of comments threatening the safety of schools, the School District and/or other students, even if those comments are meant to be in jest. Mount Pleasant Community School District will continue to take seriously any threats against safety, including notification of law enforcement, and disciplinary action up to and including expulsion from school. As a result of the incident last Monday, the School District will continue to partner with the Mount Pleasant Police Department to provide an increased police presence in and around School District buildings.

Parents are welcome to call Central Office at 319.385.7750 with questions or concerns.

John Henriksen, Superintendent

Mount Pleasant Community School District