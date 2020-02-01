Search in Wayland

On January 31, 2020, at approximately 11:30AM, members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations executed a search warrant in the 100 block of East Main Street in Wayland, Iowa. This is regarding an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time. There is no threat to the public.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigators and crime scene unit.