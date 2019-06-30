Search for Missing Kayaker Continues

On June 29th, 2019 at approximately 6:50 P.M. the Washington County Communications Center received a 911 report of a subject missing while kayaking at 3180 Hwy 1, Brighton. Emergency responders from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, Brighton Fire Department, Brighton First Responders, Washington Fire Department, Washington County Rescue and Washington County Ambulance all responded to the scene and began a search. The search was suspended overnight last evening but was resumed Sunday. The missing subject was not found and the search was suspended Sunday evening. It will resume Monday. Updated information will be released as it becomes available.