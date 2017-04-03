SE IOWA WOMAN WINS $30,000 LOTTERY PRIZE

CLIVE, Iowa – A southeast Iowa woman has claimed a $30,000 lottery prize.

Karen Humble of Batavia claimed the sixth of eight top prizes of $30,000 available in the lottery’s “Max Cash” scratch game.

Humble bought her winning ticket at Casey’s, 710 Pine St. in New London, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s headquarters in Clive.

Max Cash is a $3 scratch game. More details about how to play this game, and number of prizes still up for grabs in it can be found on the Iowa Lottery’s website, www.ialottery.com.