Scott Stephens

Scott Stephens, age 60, of Burlington and formerly of Wapello, died Friday morning, January 12, 2018.

Scott was an agent with Farm Bureau Insurance for 30+ years from the Mt. Pleasant office.

The funeral ceremony for Scott Stephens will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Wapello. Burial will follow at the Edwards Cemetery, rural Oakville. A lunch gathering will follow at the Oakville Community Building.

The family will meet friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello.

Memorial gifts will benefit both the Wapello and Mediapolis Youth Wrestling Program.