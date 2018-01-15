Scott StephensWritten by Theresa Rose on January 15, 2018
Scott Stephens, age 60, of Burlington and formerly of Wapello, died Friday morning, January 12, 2018.
Scott was an agent with Farm Bureau Insurance for 30+ years from the Mt. Pleasant office.
The funeral ceremony for Scott Stephens will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Wapello. Burial will follow at the Edwards Cemetery, rural Oakville. A lunch gathering will follow at the Oakville Community Building.
The family will meet friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello.
Memorial gifts will benefit both the Wapello and Mediapolis Youth Wrestling Program.