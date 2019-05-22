School Threat Now a Police Matter

Mount Pleasant School District Superintendent John Henriksen feels the district took appropriate action regarding a potential threat made Tuesday. An associate working at the High School was reported to have made an undisclosed threat against the district. It was reported to the High School administrators who in turn contacted the superintendent. Mr. Henriksen informed police and an investigation was initiated. The employee was terminated last night and the incident is now a police matter. Mr. Henriksen does not believe the threat was credible but this sort of thing is taken seriously by the school district. Even tho it appears the comment was made by the employee in frustration, Henriksen said it was still not appropriate. There was an increased police presence at the school buildings Wednesday morning and the Middle School concert was held as planned Tuesday night. Student safety was top priority in response to the situation. The Superintendent also said immediately informing the public is also important.