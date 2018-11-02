School Finance Committee Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on November 2, 2018

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, November 2, 2018, to review/discuss:

 

  1. October 2018 Certified Enrollment Review
  2. Renewal of Voter Approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy
  3. Renewal of Instructional Support Levy

 

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome