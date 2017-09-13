School Election ResultsWritten by Theresa Rose on September 13, 2017
School Election Results:
Mt. Pleasant-Martha Wiley, Willy Amos and Kevin Sandersfeld elected. The public measure passed.
New London-Shane Mettler and Lindsay Porter elected.
WACO-Thomas Gerot, Barb Shelman and Tim Graber elected.
WMU-Aaron Cummings received 95 votes, Travis Pogmore received 52 votes. There were 92 write-in votes. It is not confirmed if all 92 were for Ashlei Venghaus who did run a write-in campaign.
It appears the SCC public measure passed in Henry County.