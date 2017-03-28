School Board Special Session

The Mt. Pleasant School board held both a special session meeting and a work session Monday evening. During the special session the board approved the contract with RDG Engineering and Design for the elementary air conditioning. The board set April 13 as the date to open the bids and scheduled a special meeting for April 17 to award the bid. Tentative start dates for the work are June 5 this year for phase 1 which basically includes putting ac in the additions at Harlan and Lincoln since some of the roof top work is already in place. Phase 2 will begin June 4, 2018 and by fall of 18 all the elementary classrooms in the district will be cooled.

April 10 at 6:25 pm is the time set for a public hearing on the school calendar for next year. Board President Dave McCoid said sometime before the 18-19 school year he’d like to have a discussion about the annual school start date. He said he personally thinks the three days right before Old Threshers are a waste of time. He would like to see school start after Labor Day but realizes that wouldn’t be the best idea. Board member Dave Christianson, speaking from the instructional side of things, said those early days allow from some start up classroom things to take place.