School Board Site Committee will meet

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2017, to review/discuss:

Consideration of 28E Agreement with City of Mt. Pleasant for Mapleleaf Paving Project Follow-up discussion from Elementary Air Conditioning Feasibility Study Executive Summary

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome