School Board Site Committee will meet

School Board Site Committee will meetWritten by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2017
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2017, to review/discuss:
- Consideration of 28E Agreement with City of Mt. Pleasant for Mapleleaf Paving Project
- Follow-up discussion from Elementary Air Conditioning Feasibility Study Executive Summary
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome