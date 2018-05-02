School Board Site Committee Meets

Written by Theresa Rose on May 2, 2018

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, May 3, 2018, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Mapleleaf Paving Update
  2. Elementary Air Conditioning Project Phase 2 Update
  3. 2018-2019 Buildings and Grounds Projects

 

 

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.