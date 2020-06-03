School Board Site Committee Meets

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020, to review/discuss:

Van Allen Exterior Structural Report Salem Elementary Driveway Quote Pickleball Court Construction Update 2020-2021 Buildings and Grounds Update

The meeting is open to the public.