School Board Site Committee Meeting Agenda

School Board Site Committee Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on February 6, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020, to review/discuss:
- Review Van Allen Elementary Exterior Engineering Proposals
- Review Initial FY21 Buildings and Grounds Project List
- Review School Bus Quotes
- Review School Bus Routing Software Proposal
- Phone System Installation Update
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.