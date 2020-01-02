School Board Site Committee Meeting

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020, to review/discuss:

Maintenance Tractor Update Van Allen Exterior Proposal School Bus Request for Proposal Bus Routing Software

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.