School Board Site Committee Meeting

School Board Site Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on January 2, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020, to review/discuss:
- Maintenance Tractor Update
- Van Allen Exterior Proposal
- School Bus Request for Proposal
- Bus Routing Software
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.