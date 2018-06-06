School Board Site Committee Meeting

School Board Site Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on June 6, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 7, 2018, to review/discuss:
- Community Group – Update of MS Tennis Courts
- Concrete Bids for Additional Paving at Mapleleaf and HS Teacher Parking Lot
- Elementary A/C Phase 2 Change Order
- Mapleleaf North/South Fencing
- WisdomQuest Site Information
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.