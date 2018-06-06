School Board Site Committee Meeting

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 7, 2018, to review/discuss:

Community Group – Update of MS Tennis Courts Concrete Bids for Additional Paving at Mapleleaf and HS Teacher Parking Lot Elementary A/C Phase 2 Change Order Mapleleaf North/South Fencing WisdomQuest Site Information

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.