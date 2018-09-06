School Board Policy Committee

Written by Theresa Rose on September 6, 2018

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 10AM on Friday, September 7, 2018 to review/discuss:

 

  1. Consideration of Policy Governing the Use of Professional Therapy Dogs
  2. Review FY19 Proposed Fundraisers
  3. Open School Board Policy Series 700, Non-Instructional Business Services, for Review
  4. Facilities Lease Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University Update
  5. Review Proposed 18-19 Superintendent Action Plan
  6. September School Board Organizational Meeting

 

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome