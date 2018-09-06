School Board Policy Committee

Mount Pleasant Community School District

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 10AM on Friday, September 7, 2018 to review/discuss:

Consideration of Policy Governing the Use of Professional Therapy Dogs Review FY19 Proposed Fundraisers Open School Board Policy Series 700, Non-Instructional Business Services, for Review Facilities Lease Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University Update Review Proposed 18-19 Superintendent Action Plan September School Board Organizational Meeting

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome