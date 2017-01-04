School Board Policy Committee Will Meet

Written by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2017

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, January 6, 2017, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Review Possible Early Retirement Incentive Plan language
  2. Agriculture Education Information
  3. Chess Club Fundraiser Request
  4. Open Board Policy Series 200 – Board of Education