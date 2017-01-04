School Board Policy Committee Will Meet

School Board Policy Committee Will MeetWritten by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2017
Mount Pleasant Community School District
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, January 6, 2017, to review/discuss:
- Review Possible Early Retirement Incentive Plan language
- Agriculture Education Information
- Chess Club Fundraiser Request
- Open Board Policy Series 200 – Board of Education